ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With COVID-19 cases in children 12-to-15 years old on the rise, parents in Orange County are expected to have the choice soon whether to sign off on their teenage children getting vaccinated.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to authorize Pfizer's vaccine for children in that age group next week, a federal government official said Tuesday.

Tom Jelneck’s daughter Malia, 16, has received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine and is awaiting her second to complete the series. He is still waiting for 12-year-old Kaili’s turn.

“We want her to be able to go out and about, and get some socialization and still be in the band and participate in those kinds of things," Jelneck said.

He said he was hesitant about his children getting the vaccine at first.

But now, "To be honest, it kind of freaks us out that our youngest doesn’t have the vaccine yet because three out of four of us have it," Jelneck said.

Health officials like Dr. Raul Pino of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County have been targeting 16- and 17-year-olds to get the vaccine by starting to bring it into high schools and to locations close to their homes.

Overall, relocating vaccine sites closer to communities where it has been more difficult to improve vaccination rates has helped increase numbers, Pino said. Similar moves are helping health officials make some headway with the younger demographic, too, he said.

“There has been an increase in the number of people younger than 18 that are getting vaccinated," Pino said. "So that, in that case is a positive sign.”

The outreach to teenagers is also important because of previous misconceptions about how COVID-19 affects young people, pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Michael Muszynski

“Children now make up over 22% of all COVID cases," Muszynski said. "Remember before it was only 9%? People were saying, ‘Oh children don’t get it.’ Well, they do get it. There aren’t too many vaccines ever — it’s very rare — where it’s safe in adults but not safe in children. The only trick is to find the right dose and the right timeline and things like that.”