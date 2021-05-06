ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando is taking the next steps to revitalize downtown’s historic Lake Eola Park.

​The city's parks division says it has outgrown the 16-acre piece of land surrounding the lake.

What You Need To Know City of Orlando to revitalize Lake Eola park



City collecting public information on what people want in park



City of Orlando public workshop on park





Lake Eola master plan

Officials first announced plans for the park in October. Since last fall, the city has been collecting public input on what the community wants to see in park improvements.

And asking questions like what are your favorite activities here and how often do you visit?

This is all in an effort for the community to enjoy the park for the next 50 years, and prepare it for the future.

Today at noon, the city is holding a public workshop on Zoom to share a progress update on plans.

Some changes the city is considering is re-imagining the amphitheater for concerts and making more gathering spaces. There have been several expansions more recently, but the last major renovation to the park was in the 1980s.

Around $200,000 has been set aside so far to come up with these concept plans.