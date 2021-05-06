ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Many students have returned to the classroom, but mental health experts say months of online learning took a toll on kids’ mental health, and they say those effects can be long-term.

Rebecca Portalatin says her daughter Ava always loved school.

“She loved the kids, the teachers, loved participating in the activities,” said Portalatin.

But when online learning became the norm, she says her daughter lost interest.

And that’s if she’s able to even log on. Portalatin says a coronavirus outbreak at her daughter’s school in April forced Ava to return to virtual learning for a couple of weeks. And she says many mornings Ava has trouble logging on and connecting. She worries about how this could be affecting her daughter’s long-term learning.

“When are they going to get caught up, you know, and I just hope it’s not something that’s going to be a pattern for a few years to come,” said Portalatin.

Portalatin says a mental health counselor is working with Ava to help her.

Tanya Doyle, with Connected Counseling Orlando, says she’s talked with several children who are now dealing with problems stemming from online learning.

“Parents were struggling with some of these, what they would call meltdown behaviors or tantrum behaviors,” said Doyle.

Doyle says parents must first validate what their kids are going through.

“Validation to them says, ‘Oh wow, I’m sorry you’re feeling like that, how can I help you? It is really tough online — mommy has to work online too and it’s so different for me,’” said Doyle.

Doyle says parents should take time to praise their children specifically for what they’re doing well to overcome the adversity. And she says parents should take moments — when they can — to have fun some fun with their kids.

“Play their favorite game with them, just be silly and have fun — be a kid with them — because kids love to be silly and have fun,” said Doyle.

Portalatin says a piece of her own motherly advice is also helping her daughter Ava get through this tough time.

“I just tell Ava, 'Listen, we’re all doing our best, and our best may look different than what it used to but we’re doing our best,'” she said.

Doyle says she’s even talked to students who’ve had trouble adjusting to going back into the classroom. Months of at-home learning can lead to social anxiety when it’s time to return to school., she said.