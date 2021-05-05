APPLETON, Wis. — There’s a large, white, four-letter sign in front of the Trout Museum of Art in Appleton.

It says "HOPE."

A number of people in the tourism industry say they’re hopeful 2021 will see one of the state’s key industries begin the march back from a 28% dip in visitor spending last year.

The Trout saw a dramatic dip the number of visitors it hosted last year. It was closed through much of the spring and when it did reopen, its busiest months were stunted by a surge of cases across the state in the fall and winter.

“People were saying, ‘You know what, I need to protect myself, my family and my loved ones and I’m going to stay home,’” said museum president Christina Turner.

But the museum is seeing those numbers ticking up. An exhibit exploring inclusion and diversity through art which opened late this winter is helping drive that trend.

“This exhibit has been popular,” Turner said. “We’ve had people come from Milwaukee and further afield to see this exhibition, which is great. It’s driving people to the Fox Cities from further afield than might typically come.”

Gov. Tony Evers visited the museum Wednesday as part of tour highlighting National Travel and Tourism Week.

He said the state is investing about $50 million of federal recovery money to support tourism — as well as several hundred million dollars to bolster small business. That money is addition to funds in the proposed budget already earmarked for tourism.

“Any small town, any large city in this state depends on tourist dollars,” he said.

After a record 2019, visitor spending dropped to $9.8 billion last year statewide.

Pam Seidl at the Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau, said she’s seeing some promising signs heading into the summer.

“We’re starting to see demand come back and I think as we get into summer months we’re almost going to see an explosion of this demand because people are really just ready to get out and travel again,” she said.

Turner is optimistic about what 2021 may hold.

“Hope that we’re going to re-energize and come back differently, but better, and have it be fun again,” she said. ”Life being fun again.”