An Osceola County man wants to make sure veterans’ tombstones in St. Cloud, known as Soldier City, aren’t forgotten.

U.S. Coast Guard veteran Donald Ennis feels like his foot steps are being guided, especially when he came across the tombstone of Cpl. Amzi Davis Harman at the Mt. Peace Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Harman is a Medal of Honor recipient, the highest military honor a veteran can earn. When Ennis found it, Harman’s stone was blackened, covered with weeds and without a flag.

He posted about it on Facebook and with a little help, the gravesite looks completely different.

“People have come forward to help, to donate supplies, ask how can we get involved, what do we need to do to come out and support this?” Ennis said.

Ennis said the corporal’s family has ties to Pennsylvania and he is looking for any living relatives. Ennis also said the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3227 is looking into doing a restoration for Harman’s gravesite.