ORLANDO, Fla. — On Wednesday, getting a dose of the vaccine became easier for those who live and work in downtown Orlando.

The site is offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines



The site will be open every Wednesday morning from 9-11:30 a.m.​

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County, in partnership with the city of Orlando, will now be administering vaccines at Lake Eola Park.

It just felt like the right time for Kenia Mata.

“I have the opportunity right here. I’m doing anything today, so why not?” she said.

It wasn’t the plan for the day when Mata woke up, but now she’s filling out paper work to get her vaccine after seeing the Florida Department of Health in Orange County mobile vaccination unit while out at Lake Eola Park.

“I’m pretty sure that I’m not going to be the only one who’s just walking around and seeing it and wanting to get the vaccine,” she said.

And that’s what area health leaders are hoping for.

As they opened up, a dozen or so people were already filling out paper work to get the vaccine.

Emily Owens Pickle is a member of the Orange County Department of Health COVID Strike Team.

“We’ve been really pleasantly surprised by people who just walk by and stop,” she said.

Orange County has administered around 265,000 doses at the Convention Center since late December, but will close the drive-thru service in the coming weeks.

The plan is to decentralize the effort to focus on vaccinating harder-to-reach communities.

“One of the populations we would like to serve at Lake Eola are people who are experiencing homelessness, who may be unsheltered, but they spend time out here,” said Owens Pickle.

Those getting shots at the mobile unit have a choice between Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines — the goal is to vaccinate different communities six days a week.

For Mata, she’s getting the Johnson & Johnson and she’s happy she stumbled upon the opportunity while out for a walk around the lake.

“I do believe it’s really good," she said. "It’s going to get to a lot more people."

It’s walk-ups only and pre-registration is not required.

Workers will be at the site every Wednesday morning administering vaccines from 9-11:30 a.m.​