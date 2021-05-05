The SUNY Chancellor is reminding small businesses to take advantage of resources that are available across the state.

The SUNY Small Business Development Centers have helped nearly 3,000 businesses receive funding during the pandemic. Chancellor Jim Malatras says applications are opening this week for the Federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

The center is also offering help navigating the paperwork for anyone interested in applying.

The Lost Dog Café & Lounge in Binghamton has been using the services, and they say they wouldn't be where they are without the program.

"We have a lot of passion, but we lack the business aspect of it, and moving down here and suddenly we're looking for loans, there are things you need for that, and without that kind of background it's intimidating, and with the business center, they really did walk us through every step of the way," said Elizabeth Hughes, co-owner of the restaurant.

The program is available at 22 SUNY campuses.