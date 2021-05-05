DENMARK, Wis.— A meat packaging plant in Denmark, Wisconsin, has made many changes to safety protocols during the pandemic.

Salm Partners makes and packages sausages and hot dogs at their plant in the small village southeast of Green Bay.

A year ago April, several dozen “partners” at the business tested positive for COVID-19. CEO Keith Lindsey said the company was fortunate not to have to shut its doors. He said management knew it had to take the pandemic seriously if workers were to be safe, and the business was to survive.

“If you take care of your people that work with you and you take care of our customers, I feel real good about the end result,” Lindsey said.

He said the company got to work implementing safety protocols in the weeks that followed the outbreak. Over time, they established rules that had workers wear masks, gloves, wash hands often, check temperatures daily, and test regularly.

Norberto Villalobos joined Salm Partners during the pandemic. He saw the safety measures evolve. He said everyone adapted well.

“It’s just business as usual, you know, just work and make sure that you’re safe and just follow the new precautions, which are going to be the new normal for a while I expect,” he said.

Villalobos said he’s impressed with how far Salm Partners has gone to make him and his family feel safe. The company recently had an on-site vaccination event to administer the first dose of the vaccine. It will do so again for dose two in a few weeks.

“They brought the Prevea truck and everybody got vaccinated, not just the employees - it was employees and their families and community,” Villalobos said.

“I think we really do serve an example of showing how if you lead with protecting your people and taking care of them that they’ll help take care of your customers and take care of your business,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey said the safety measures will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Villalobos said he sees light at the end of the tunnel.

“With time it’s going to get better,” he said. “Once we do get to that point where everything thing is good, I feel like we’re just going to be booming from there.”​