ORLANDO, Fla. — Red Hot and Boom, billed as the largest Fourth of July fireworks celebration in Central Florida, has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

The celebration, held at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs, draws upwards of 250,000 people to the Uptown Altamonte area, the city says.

"With viruses still in the community and five of the six (coronavirus) variants of concern in Seminole County... having 250,000 people within one and half miles of uptown Altamonte is not a wise gathering to have," Altamonte Springs City Manager Franklin W. Martz II said.

"Red Hot & Boom version 2.0 will be back next year," he said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this week issued an executive order suspending all local government COVID-19 safety ordinances, citing ample vaccine supply and eligibility. The order, however, allows private businesses to decide whether they want to keep COVID-19 rules in place for their patrons.