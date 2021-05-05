Peloton and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced two voluntary recalls for the company’s Tread and Tread+ treadmills over safety concerns. The products are linked to the death of a child in an accident involving the Tread+ and more than 70 other incidents.

What You Need To Know Peloton has issued voluntary recalls for its Tread and Tread+ treadmills over safety concerns



One child's death and more than 70 injuries were tied to the popular fitness machines



The company's CEO John Foley said they "made a mistake" in its initial pushback to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request for a recall



Peloton pledged to work with the CPSC to establish new safety standards for treadmills

“The decision to recall both products was the right thing to do for Peloton’s Members and their families,” Peloton CEO John Foley said in a statement released by the CPSC Wednesday. “I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+. We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset.”

The admission by Peloton's chief executive is a stunning reversal from the company's previous position on a possible recall last month. At the time, the company refuted the CPSC's claims and pushed back on the recall, saying that the company is "troubled" by the "unilateral press release" about their product, calling it "inaccurate and misleading.”

The company and the CPSC advised consumers to stop using the products immediately and contact Peloton for a full refund.

Peloton also pledged to work with the CPSC to establish new safety standards for treadmills. "We have a desire and a responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety," CEO Foley said.

Last month, the CPSC issued a warning to consumers with children at home to stop using Peloton's Tread+ exercise machine "after multiple incidents of small children and a pet being injured beneath the machines.”

"In light of multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product, CPSC urges consumers with children at home to stop using the product immediately," the CPSC said at the time.

The CPSC also included a video of a safety incident which highlights the hazard to children, which some viewers may find graphic and disturbing.

"It is believed that at least one incident occurred while a parent was running on the treadmill, suggesting that the hazard cannot be avoided simply by locking the device when not in use," they added. "Reports of a pet and objects being sucked beneath the Tread+ also suggest possible harm to the user if the user loses balance as a result."

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.