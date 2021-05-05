LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The future of the Lake County Trail system looks to be changing gears in the next year, with a push to modernize the trail, to appeal to locals and visitors alike.

Last year, Rozann Abato clipped in to a new hobby, to get some exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I honestly believe we’re all better off physically and mentally than we were a year ago,” said Rozann Abato, team Leader of the COVID Cruisers.

Abato, riding bikes for fun with her husband, Carroll, rolled into a group of about 20 that call themselves the COVID Cruisers.

“We could breathe freely on these trails,” Abato said. “Plus, we were getting exercise. It’s been a godsend for us to be part of this group.”

Over the past year, the group has ridden in 12 different counties. The reason for a lot of the travel is the lack of trail connections in Lake County, Abato said.

“We’re the missing link in the middle of a lot of these trails,” Abato said.

She said she believes expanding trails will also bring money to the area.

“They want those trails as much for the local economy as we do to ride them,” Abato said.

Lake County Commissioner Sean Parks said he wants the Cruisers and other trail goers to be able to stay closer to home.

“We’ve had this trail master plan for a number of years now, and it’s been slowly building steam," Parks said. "The way to pay for the long-term plan is the big question.”

The hope is that this year the county, cities, community and developers will settle on a plan for funding the Lake County Trails system, Park said. Eventually, the goal is to connect all 14 cities in Lake County, he said.

“We’ve got these wonderful plans in place,” he said. “We know we can take advantage of these assets in Lake County, but we’ve got to pay for it.”

Rozann Abato said she hopes the plan shifts into high gear soon, so her group and many others can enjoy smooth journeys.

“These trails are all multiuse trails, and the taxpayers would be happy to fund something like this because we can all use it,” Abato said.