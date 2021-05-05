VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Tourism is now out of this world.

With crewed missions back on the Space Coast, most recently Crew 2 launching not even two weeks ago and almost weekly SpaceX launches with everything from Starlink satellites to government missions, space is once again big business.

And, now, if you’ve ever dreamed of jetting off to space, you might get your chance.

Blue Origin, a privately-owned space company, is expected to announce the sale of tickets for sub-orbital space trips.

The spacecraft will take a handful of passengers more than 60 miles above the earth. The trip will last around 10 minutes and passengers will get to take in some amazing planetary views and experience weightlessness before dropping back down to earth.

Parachutes will land the passenger capsule near Blue Origin’s West Texas facility.

Blue Origin has completed several test flights, none have included passengers, but the company did post some video on social media of a simulation exercise showing passengers boarding and exiting the capsule.

No word yet on how much this journey might cost.

And there’s a special reason more details are getting released today.

Blue Origin’s spacecraft is named the New Shepard in honor of NASA astronaut, Alan Shepard.

And Wednesday marks the 60th anniversary of his 15 minute sub-orbital flight, similar to what everyday people will be able to experience themselves.