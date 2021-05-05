ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando is expanding the Parramore Kidz Zone to three more neighborhoods.

In April, the Orlando City Council allocated $2 million to add Kidz Zones in Mercy Drive, Engelwood, and Holden Heights.

“They are three of our lower-income neighborhoods within the city of Orlando, so we targeted areas we thought had more at-risk kids than some other more affluent areas,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

Kidz Zones are a coalition of programs. Each zone has a community center to utilize, and each is modeled after the Parramore Kidz Zone that Mayor Buddy Dyer launched in 2006.

Evidence indicates the Kidz Zones reduce crime and help children succeed, Dyer said. Since PKZ has served more than 6,000 kids, juvenile arrests in Parramore are down 78%, teen births are down 63% and children attending early learning programs are up 117%.

Dyer’s goal is to replicate its success.

“We’re underway polling the neighborhoods to figure out exactly what programs exist because we generally don’t want to replicate programs,” he said. “We want to enhance programs that already exist.”

With the help of nonprofits and other community partners, programs will be tailored to meet the needs of children in that specific neighborhood.

A focus at Mercy Drive is on youth employment.

In the past four years, every kid in the Parramore Kidz Zone has graduated from high school and gone on to college, trade school, or the military, Dyer said