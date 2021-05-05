ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff John Mina is being challenged by lawmakers and Central Florida residents for comments he made late last month in a News 13 interview and subsequent posts to social media about how the public should react if stopped by law enforcement.

In an interview with News 13 at the end of April, Mina advised, “If you are not doing anything wrong, you do not have to stop for law enforcement. If they ask you, ‘Hey I want to ask you a question,’ what I always tell residents, you ask the law officer, am I being detained? Am I being arrested? And if the law enforcement officer says no, then you are free to walk away.”

The interview was posted to Mina's social media later with an additional comment.

Then the reactions to his Twitter post heated up.

My recent social media posts were not directed at any specific incident being covered in the news anywhere in the country.

One Central Florida man and his defense attorney who came forward said to say they do not believe Mina’s comments are entirely fair and to explain their experiences.

Roderick Houser said he can remember February 10, 2018 like it was yesterday.

“Pulled me over,” Roderick Houser explains. “Didn’t tell me no reason, had no reason as to why you (law enforcement) pulled me over.”

A police body cam video clearly also shows the incident, and an Orlando Police Officer states several times to roll down his car windows.

Repeatedly, Houser asks for what. He also states he hasn’t done anything. At no time during the exchange does the officer explain to him why he was initially pulled over.

Houser was removed from his vehicle, handcuffed and had his car searched from top to bottom.

An officer can be heard asking in the body cam, “Anything in there?” Another officer replies, “Yeah, nothing yet.”

According to the Orlando Police arrest affidavit, Houser was stopped when he was traveling southbound on John Young Parkway after his car came to a complete stop at the intersection with Columbia Street. Law enforcement said Houser’s car was stopped over the white stop bar, and the affidavit states that is why officers pulled him over. However, Houser was arrested on charges of resisting an officer without violence.

Scott Richardson, a criminal defense attorney for more than 30 years who has represented Houser, was asked about Mina’s statement from late last month when the sheriff said, “If an officer stops you and you have done nothing wrong, are you free to go?”

“Legally, that is a correct statement of law,” Richardson says. “But that is not how it plays out on the street.”

Richardson, who defended Houser in this case, explains how quickly a situation can escalate.

“Often it becomes a point of conflict when a Black man walking down the street or driving in his car decides to question legitimately law enforcement’s motives and what they are up to,” Richardson says.

Over the years, Houser has, in fact, been arrested and acknowledges he does not have a clean record, but he says when he is stopped by law enforcement, it’s the lack of respect he gets that helps cause a situation to escalate.

“It makes me mad,” Houser says, clearly frustrated. “I am 48 years old. I am not a child! You are not going to treat me like no child. I don’t care about none of that, period. At the end of the day, I am a man.”

Houser was later acquitted from the charge, but the stop was still costly.

“Cost him his liberty for at least a night to two,” Richardson explains. “It cost him his pride in the community and north of $10,000 for legal counsel and investigations.”

That incident wasn’t the first time a similar situation presented itself to Houser. While Houser was sitting in his parked car in 2017, OPD officers approached his vehicle and demanded he step out of the car, Houser says. When an officer tried to open his car door, Houser drove away, he says.

“As soon as I seen them or they see me, they started walking toward my vehicle,” Houser says. “I had done nothing wrong, and he put his hand on my doorknob and pulled the handle and said get out the vehicle. So I left.”

This is a perfect example of how Mina’s statement can be used against him, Richardson says.

“According to Sheriff Mina, yes, he is free to go,” Richardson says.

Houser was later arrested on charges of fleeing and attempting to elude, which is a felony. Richardson, who represented Houser in this case, again saw his client acquitted because the state either decided not to prosecute or dismissed it entirely.

Both Houser and his attorney say they believe these incidents were blatant examples of harassment.

“I think it is clearly harassment,” Richardson says. “And it’s targeting and some other bad words.”

Houser cites these incidents as examples of why he and members of his community can’t trust law enforcement entirely.

“Can’t go party nowhere,” Houser says. “We can’t go do anything anymore.”

“Every time we go hang out to congregate or go have fun, it’s always dispersed,” Houser says, looking around his front yard. “They don’t want us to do any of that.”

Houser says he has filed complaints against a few Orlando Police officers but has not heard back from any superiors from the department about his concerns.

Mina was chief of police for the Orlando Police Department at the time of the two arrests of Houser described in this story.

Regarding his social media posts, Mina says he was simply attempting to reiterate what he said in his original interview with Spectrum News 13.