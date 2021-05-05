As restrictions on restaurants loosen up across the state, the hospitality industry faces a whole new issue – finding enough employees.

The New York State Restaurant Association says the hospitality industry has 26% fewer employees this March compared to last year.

The association cites several reasons, including people leaving the hospitality field altogether, older Americans no longer seeking part time work, current unemployment benefits and child care challenges.

The association says it's currently working with other agencies to find a solution in the coming months.

"We’re trying to work with the Department of Labor as much as we can to get any candidates that they are aware of onto our job board as well, just so they can see what our posts are and what our availability is," Melissa Fleischut, NYSRA president and CEO, said.

The restaurant association says it’s important to be patient with restaurant staff as you dine out, especially with staffing well below pre-pandemic levels.