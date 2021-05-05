CINCINNATI — One out of eight women experience symptoms of postpartum depression, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A start-up business in Ohio is promising to help new moms.

What You Need To Know Mommy Made Encapsulation uses a piece of the umbilical cord from a placenta, dehydrates it and places it into capsules with other ingredients



The website states the placenta has a wide variety of vitamins, such as iron, B12 and vitamin E



A health expert said "the placebo effect can be as high as between 5% to 8%," but there is no proof that it actually works



The product is not approved by the FDA

That new business is Mommy Made Encapsulation Cincinnati. According to its website, a piece of the umbilical cord from a placenta is cleaned, dehydrated and placed into capsules along with other ingredients like lemon and cayenne pepper.

Owner Anya Harris said a lot of preparation and sanitation goes into the 12-step process.

“We handle this organ with care and safety and precaution,” said Harris, referring to the placenta.

The mother's placenta is stored in a labeled container which will be prepared for encapsulation. Harris first found out about these pills a couple of years ago.

“I breastfed my first daughter for nine months, and I knew that I wanted to do something that would kind of propel me to be able to support my lactation for longer than that with this new baby,” said Harris.

She reached out to the Mommy Made Encapsulation in California and started using them after her second pregnancy. ​

“I thought this was so amazing that I wanted to do something like this for moms here,” said Harris.

On average, women will get anywhere from 150 to 200 pills, depending on the health of the pregnancy. The health benefits are up for debate — and they are not FDA approved — but some mothers swear by these pills.

“A boost in lactation support, a decreased risk of postpartum blues or postpartum depression,” she said.

Harris said the pills gave her the boost in energy that she needs to do things like reading to her daughter.

“I had low iron during my pregnancy that subsided once I started taking the pills and overall I had a lot of energy,” she said.

According to the website, a placenta carries a wide variety of vitamins, such as iron, B12 and vitamin E.

Former Cincinnati Health Department Medical Director Odell Owens said while the practice has spiritual and religious significance in different parts of the world, there's no research proving its health benefits.

"The placebo effect can be as high as between 5% to 8%," said Owens. "So yes, you probably had women who took that and felt great, or had a greater sense of energy, but it's no proof that it works."