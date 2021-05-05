Today is Cinco De Mayo, a day many Americans will enjoy a Mexican meal and drinks by heading out to local restaurants and bars. And this year, it appears it's going to be a much better year than last for business.

A year ago, most restaurants were at a point where they were relying on take-out only in early May because of the pandemic.

Cinco De Mayo is generally the busiest day of the year for Mexican restaurants, and last year is not a year many would like to remember.

The owner of Margarita's in Downtown Syracuse said this will be his first ever Cinco De Mayo allowing dine-in business



Many Mexican restaurants are not taking reservations today because they're anticipating such a busy day

Spectrum News visited Margarita's in Downtown Syracuse, where owner Alejandro Gonzalez said this will be his first ever Cinco De Mayo allowing dine-in business.

The restaurant opened in the fall of 2019 and has never been able to host guests on this day until this year. Last year, the restaurant relied solely on to-go orders. The owner said so far this year, business has been steady while they've been operating at 75% capacity.

From tacos and specialty dishes to margaritas, he's anticipating lots of customers and a very busy night.

"I believe it's going to be a great year for everybody. Not just us; a lot of restaurants in the area, around the country, because everything is opening back up and is getting back to normal, so it's going to be an exciting year," said Gonzalez.

Many Mexican restaurants like Margaritas are not taking reservations today because they're anticipating such a busy day. If you're planning to go out, it's better to give yourself a little extra time and plan ahead.

On another note, Gonzalez said he recently purchased the building next door to Margaritas on Walton Street and is working to expand. He says the expansion will allow more in-house seating, an additional bar and a patio within a few months.