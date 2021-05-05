​TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a case to determine if felons denied legal immunity under the state's controversial "Stand Your Ground" law should to be afforded new immunity hearings.

What You Need To Know The Florida Supreme Court heard arguments in Boston vs. State Wednesday



The case concerns changes made to Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law in 2017



Depending on the outcome of the case, people initially denied immunity under the law could get new immunity hearings

The case, Boston vs. State, concerns 2017 changes to the law passed by the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature. Under the reforms, the standard of evidence required to reject Stand Your Ground claims was raised.

Lori Willner, an attorney for the petitioner, told the justices her client, who had waived his right to an immunity hearing under the old evidentiary standard, would have attempted to invoke the Stand Your Ground defense if the current standard were in place when he was charged.

"In this case, if the burden had been placed on the proper party, the trial judge is looking at the evidence in a totally different way: did the state meet its burden?" she said.

Depending how the high court rules, people convicted of crimes up to and including murder, who were denied Stand Your Ground immunity, could be entitled to new immunity hearings.

The case before the justices, however, involves a qualifier: The petitioner, Roy P. Boston, chose not to seek legal immunity in the first place. At least one justice suggested that waiving one's right to an immunity hearing could foreclose the ability to get one in the future, even in light of the evidentiary standard shift.

"Help us understand what effect you are asking us to give to your client's waiver," Justice John Couriel told Willner. "If the answer is 'give it no effect, court', then I'm not sure there's any way for you to win today's argument."