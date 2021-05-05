DURHAM, N.C. — It’s been about a year since the Durham Food Hall opened in the spring of 2020. Despite launching at the start of a pandemic, it’s now home to 10 unique eateries. Officials say the goal is to have a space that serves as an incubator for local businesses.

The space is 15,000 square feet and features food ranging from sweets to seafood. Business owners inside the food hall say the community has been very supportive since the space opened and Harry Monds, the owner of Lula & Sadie’s, believes this is a very special space to be a part of.

“My son is my right-hand person. It’s a family-owned business and a family run business and it’s been a lot of fun,” Monds explained.

He opened Lula & Sadie’s about a year ago, facing an unpredictable first year starting a restaurant inside the new Durham Food Hall at the beginning of a pandemic.

“We had a tough go of it with COVID, but I think we’re starting to get ourselves out if it,” he added.

The restaurant specializes in southern food with a modern twist. “I get a little bored with the same old thing, every day, day in and day out, so we change our menu pretty much every day or every other day so we find new things to cook,” Monds said.

Despite a challenging start, Monds feels grateful to be part of the Durham Food Hall, a place that’s designed to bring people together. “We have such a vast variety of restaurants here. It’s a lot of diversity and that draws diversity,” Monds said.

His mission is to nurture people with the food they crave. “It’s a passion that I have. I absolutely love what I’m doing. I look forward to coming here every day. It might wear me out but the next day I’m ready to go for it again,” Monds explained.

Most recently, the Durham Food Hall is collaborating with the Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle. The group hasn’t been able to perform for a large live audience since the pandemic began, so they launched a collaboration known as Sound Bites. It’s a three-part series that combines music and food. The Verona String Quartet was filmed performing inside the food hall and their music is paired with food crafted by chefs there.

“We need to work together. Those of us that rely on people in person to make a living, musicians and chefs. This was our way to kind of collaborate,” said Marc Dinitz, the director of marketing and patron loyalty for the Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle.

The first two episodes of Durham Sound Bites are now available and the third one comes out May 6. Dinitz said the money earned when people watch Sound Bites goes directly back to the Orchestra and the Food Hall.