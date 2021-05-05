LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The island of Puerto Rico was rocked over the first weekend of May, when according to authorities, two women were murdered by their partners.

The U.S. territory experienced a rise in domestic violence over the past year, leading Gov. Pedro Pierluisi to declare a state of emergency in January. According to Puerto Rico’s Gender Equality Observatory, 60 women were murdered either directly or indirectly by their partners over the past year, a 60 percent increase from 2019.

Hope is available for domestic violence survivors, but they need to ask for help first, according to Yansis Gonzalez, who escaped an unhealthy relationship and is now living in Lake County.

In Puerto Rico, Gonzalez was in an abusive relationship with her boyfriend of 10 years, who was also the father of two of her four children.

“He wasn’t abusive when we first started dating, but once we moved in together, things changed,” Gonzalez said. “It started with him becoming controlling; then it became violent. I think I stayed with him for so long because he was also my boss so he had control of all my finances.”

The years of abuse took a physical and emotional toll.

“When I was seven months pregnant with our second child together, he beat me,” Gonzalez said. “I was on the floor, and he kicked me. He caused permanent damage around my chest because he ruptured my implants.”

Gonzalez, now 37, said she is grateful that she found the strength to leave for her children’s and her own safety in 2017. She qualified for assistance from Puerto Rico’s Office of the Ombudsman for Women, a program that helps domestic violence survivors, and was flown to the mainland United States.

When she arrived in Lake County, she lived at the Haven of Lake and Sumter Counties Inc. with her children for several months until she was able to find her own footing.

Now, Gonzalez is a homeowner, business owner, and happily married. Gonzalez opened her beauty salon, The Beauty Bar by Yansis, last December amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I had a dream to create my own beauty salon and share my message,” Gonzalez said. “I want the women to understand that there is hope. There are people who can help, and life gets better but you need to ask for help.”

Other resources are also available at Harbor House in Orange County and the Help Now Shelter in Osceola County.