ORLANDO, Fla. – MegaCon Orlando has added one of the guardians of the galaxy to its guest lineup.

What You Need To Know Dave Bautista added to MegaCon Orlando guest lineup



Bautista is known for his role in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films



MegaCon Orlando is scheduled for August 12-15



RELATED: William Shatner added to MegaCon Orlando guest lineup

​Dave Bautista, known for his role as Drax in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, is scheduled to appear at the convention in August, organizers announced Wednesday.

Bautista, who was a professional wrestler before making the jump to acting, joins a lineup that includes George Takei, William Shatner, and the cast of “The Lord of the Rings.”

MegaCon Orlando is scheduled for August 12-15 at the Orange County Convention Center.

For ticket information, visit the MegaCon website.