ORLANDO, Fla. – MegaCon Orlando has added one of the guardians of the galaxy to its guest lineup.

​Dave Bautista, known for his role as Drax in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, is scheduled to appear at the convention in August, organizers announced Wednesday.

Bautista, who was a professional wrestler before making the jump to acting, joins a lineup that includes George Takei, William Shatner, and the cast of “The Lord of the Rings.”

MegaCon Orlando is scheduled for August 12-15 at the Orange County Convention Center.

For ticket information, visit the MegaCon website.

