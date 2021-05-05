CHICOPEE, Mass. - The City of Chicopee is releasing Requests for Proposals (RFPs) to establish medical marijuana retailers, laboratories and treatment centers in the city.

The City is soliciting development proposals starting May 5 for marijuana treatment centers, independent testing laboratories and adult-use marijuana establishments.

Any interested party wishing to submit a proposal for either facility can contact the City’s Purchasing Department.

All proposals are due to the Purchasing Department by 11 a.m. on June 30, 2021.