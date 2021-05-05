BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​An order of chicken wings is a few bucks more than usual as a result of a chicken wing shortage.

Restaurants in Western New York are taking wing specials off their menu and increasing prices to offset the cost of a case of wings.

What You Need To Know Chicken wing cases have doubled in price over the last year



Some restaurants are increasing prices and removing wing specials



Many factors could be contributing to expensive chicken wings including labor shortages and high demand for takeout

“When we first got them, it was probably $65 a case,” said Zachary Perrine, owner of Parkside Pizza and More in Lancaster. “And now it’s around $140 and they’re just gonna keep going up.”

There is not one known cause for the surge in prices, but Perrine suspects a labor shortage at poultry plants and greater demand for takeout play a role. As a result, his restaurant temporarily removed its Wednesday $0.75 wing special from the menu and increased prices by $0.20 per wing. As an alternative, they are promoting boneless wings.

“We weigh them out and we know that kind of, charging the same amount of wings for $10 boneless is not right, so we try to put a little bit more in,” said Perrine.

Parkside Pizza and More is less than a year old and therefore does not qualify for COVID-19 related financial aid. Perrine said some businesses may have been able to afford to keep prices the same, but his could not.