BUFFALO, N.Y. — An order of chicken wings is a few bucks more than usual as a result of a chicken wing shortage.
Restaurants in Western New York are taking wing specials off their menu and increasing prices to offset the cost of a case of wings.
What You Need To Know
- Chicken wing cases have doubled in price over the last year
- Some restaurants are increasing prices and removing wing specials
- Many factors could be contributing to expensive chicken wings including labor shortages and high demand for takeout
“When we first got them, it was probably $65 a case,” said Zachary Perrine, owner of Parkside Pizza and More in Lancaster. “And now it’s around $140 and they’re just gonna keep going up.”
There is not one known cause for the surge in prices, but Perrine suspects a labor shortage at poultry plants and greater demand for takeout play a role. As a result, his restaurant temporarily removed its Wednesday $0.75 wing special from the menu and increased prices by $0.20 per wing. As an alternative, they are promoting boneless wings.
“We weigh them out and we know that kind of, charging the same amount of wings for $10 boneless is not right, so we try to put a little bit more in,” said Perrine.
Parkside Pizza and More is less than a year old and therefore does not qualify for COVID-19 related financial aid. Perrine said some businesses may have been able to afford to keep prices the same, but his could not.