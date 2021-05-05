A federal judge has vacated the national eviction moratorium put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to curb the spread of coronavirus, court records show.

In the past few months, at least six federal courts have considered challenges to the CDC’s order. A district judge in Ohio ruled in March that “the eviction moratorium in the CDC’s orders exceeds the statutory authority Congress gave the agency.”

But that judge and others did not issue injunctions, which would have stopped the CDC from being able to enforce the moratorium until it expires.

On Monday, a new interim final rule aiming to strengthen the moratorium’s enforcement took effect. According to the rule issued by the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, debt collectors can be prosecuted if they don’t inform tenants of their potential rights under the order.

The eviction moratorium was most recently extended at the end of March and is currently set to expire at the end of June, per the CDC’s website.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for more.