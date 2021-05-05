President Joe Biden is set to promote Wednesday his administration’s newly launched Restaurant Revitalization Fund, a “28.6 billion program to aid restaurants, bars, food trucks and other food and drink establishments.”

Though the industry has suffered greatly during the pandemic, with nearly half of all restaurant, bar, and other food and drinking place workers losing or leaving their jobs between Feb. and April 2020 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Biden-Harris Administration is prioritizing helping these establishments, which they described as places “to gather, celebrate, and share ideas.”

Biden visited Taqueria Las Gemelas on Wednesday morning, a restaurant located in Northeast Washington, D.C., to meet with workers and highlight the success of the American Rescue Plan.

Taqueria Las Gemelas went from 55 employees to 7 during the pandemic, but thanks to funds obtained through the Paycheck Protection Program, the restaurant was able to rehire their employees and provide back pay to those who returned, according to the White House.

The restaurant is owned in part by Mexican immigrants, with the administration celebrating “the resiliency and ingenuity of the Mexican-American community” on Cinco de Mayo, which is observed on May 5.

“As our country recovers from the pandemic, the Biden-Harris administration is committed to providing relief to small businesses and restaurants across the country and revitalizing opportunities for immigrants to achieve the American dream,” the White House said, according to the pool.

In a statement released Wednesday by the White House detailed the new plan, which is funded as part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, the American Rescue Plan, to aid America’s hard-hit eating establishments, which the administration said employed nearly 12% of all American workers prior to the pandemic.

The program launched Monday. The administration touted that in the first two days of the program, 186,200 establishments applied for relief, including 46,400 businesses owned by women, 30,800 by individuals “socially and economically disadvantaged,” 4,200 veteran-owned businesses and 16,200 owned by a combination of those three.

About a third of the applications came from food and drink establishments with under $500,000 in pre-pandemic revenue, representing some of the smallest such businesses in the country.

“Under the RRF, restaurants and bars are eligible for grants equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss, with a cap of $10 million per business and $5 million per location,” the White House said. “The funds are available for certain eligible uses, like payroll and rent.”

The minimum award is $1,000. Eligible businesses include bars, food trucks, caterers, bakeries, breweries and more.

Under the law, the Small Business Administration will prioritize funding applications from small businesses owned and controlled by women, veterans, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals for the first 21 days of the program.

The Biden-Harris Administration also touted recent efforts to benefit restaurants, including $31 billion in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, $438 million in COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and other federal grants, as well as recent promising stats about their economic recovery, including the industry adding 450,000 jobs since January and the share of restaurant and bar owners returning to normal operations have more than doubled since January.