VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Break out your peanuts and crackerjacks, because baseball is returning to Daytona Beach after a year of uncertainty.

The Daytona Tortugas are hitting the field again on May 11 after missing out on the entire 2020 season due to the pandemic.

“We can’t wait to see our fans, see the community everyone back at Jackie Robinson ballpark next week,” said Tortugas general manager Jim Jaworski.

However, fans will be met with safety protocols such as social distancing, digital tickets and mandatory masks except when eating. Despite the governor’s orders, Jaworski said the team is following local guidance.

“The whole part of the conversation has mainly been with the Volusia County Health Department and then also with Major League Baseball," Jaworski said. "But the Volusia County Health Department has been absolutely great and they take my calls any time day or night and say, 'Alright, what about this? What about that? What should we be doing here? What should we be thinking about here?'"

BASEBALL IS BACK: the @daytonatortugas are preparing for their home opener on May 11th. It’s their first home game since 2019. Capacity will be at 40%, but they hope to be able to expand that further into the season. They say tickets are going fast! @MyNews13 #News13Volusia pic.twitter.com/JzxQxRmdA2 — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) May 5, 2021

The Tortugas only started selling tickets last week, as they waited to confirm what their stadium's capacity would be. At this time, roughly 1,100 fans will be able to attend the game.

Nearby, Sweet Marlay’s Coffee on Beach Street owner Tammy Kozinski is happy with any fans being allowed at the game.

“I am excited, very excited," she said. “Anything thats gets people down here, gets them into the downtown, adds activity, is a bonus for everyone”

However, she does hope to see stadium capacity expand.

“I think they should open at 100%, that is how they are playing in Atlanta," said Kozinski. "Bring it.”

Jaworski is confident that the team will be able to expand capacity as the season progresses.



“Capacity is at 40%, we are only selling tickets currently individually through May, and again through those conversations that we continue to move forward with tickets for June, tickets for July and the rest of the season," he said.

The Tortugas are slated to take the field at 7:05 p.m. for their home opener against the St. Lucie Mets. Tickets are being sold here.