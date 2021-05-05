ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis’s new executive order makes mask mandates and pandemic-related emergency orders null and void in public spaces.

But the ball is in business’s court when it comes to whether or not to continue with COVID-19 precautions.

Some businesses and restaurants in Central Florida are shifting their stance from masks required, to masks optional.

The owner of Eola General said his "masks required" sign is here to stay.

Eola General’s eclectic offerings, including unique wines, local art, every day groceries, and cold brews draw in a familiar crowd.

“The same people come in every morning for coffee," said co-owner Matt Uva. "They’re important to me, just as important as my employees.”

Uva says he’ll continue standing behind his established COVID-19 precautions, to protect his employees standing behind the counter.

“I like to keep the employees as part of that conversation since they’re the ones who have to be here," he said. "When they’re comfortable, then I’m comfortable.”

With businesses left with the questions of revising their mask policies, human behavior specialist Dr. Rufus Barfield said consistency is key.

“Don’t have some employees who don’t have a mask on, or you allow some customers to mask up, but others you don’t." he said.

He said masks have become a strong social construct, and a polarizing one at that.

“I believe when people are given the space to talk and to share what they’re feeling/experiencing, that’s a step in the right direction," said Barfield.

Uva agreed, saying when it comes time to revisit mask rules, the decision will be a collaboration between him, his employees and his customers.

“So, when they start to ask for a change, then maybe we’ll think about it," he said. "But for now I think we’re still par for the course."

CDC guidelines still recommend masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

They’ve only recently loosened restrictions to allow people who’ve been vaccinated to go maskless outdoors when around others who are fully vaccinated.