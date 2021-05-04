Welcome news for businesses in Western New York: the governor announced Monday many COVID-19 capacity restrictions will be eased later this month.

What You Need To Know Many COVID-19 capacity restrictions will be lifted on May 19

It applies to several businesses such as gyms and theaters

Theaters in WNY are ready to welcome more people ​​​ ​​​

"We are at a point now where we are going to take a major step forward,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference Monday.

That step comes May 19 when the state plans to lift most coronavirus capacity restrictions on several types of businesses such as hair salons, theaters, retail stores, and gyms.

"I'm hoping by mid-summer we'll be basically full capacity and back to operating the way we used to,” Lynn Kinsella, who owns the Aurora Theatre in East Aurora, said.

This could soon be a reality for Kinsella. In a few weeks’ time, congregate commercial and social events in the state can exceed social gathering limits of 500 people outdoors or 250 people indoors. That's if social distancing can be accommodated and if all attendees over the age of 4 can present proof they're fully vaccinated or have a recent negative COVID test.

"What it's going to allow us to do is increase our capacity,” Kinsella said. “Right now we're at 100 people, but based upon the size of our auditorium, which is quite spacious, we have over 600 seats. We can very safely social distance people and still have about 175 people under the guidelines.”

She's looking forward to the theatre once again having the free summer family film series this year — but that's not the only thing.

"We actually do wedding ceremonies so that's helping us there also,” she said. “We've had several brides that are going to have party weddings of about 150, and so now we're in a much more comfortable way of saying that that will work with us also.”

Those running the North Park Theatre in Buffalo are also pleased to see restrictions loosening up. The theater reopened in late April after being closed for most of last year. The program director there believes it's not a bad idea to remain vigilant.

"We see what's happening to our friends in Toronto right now where there is a complete lockdown, people can't even get take-out food and that's because of the variants,” said Ray Barker, the program director at the North Park Theatre. “So if the virus spreads to more people and mutates, that's a problem. That's why we want as many people to get vaccinated as possible.”

That combined with the lifting of restrictions could be a good combination to help Western New York get back on its feet.

"The North Park Theatre is really the jewel of Hertel Avenue,” Barker said. “It attracts people out. They're going to want to shop at small businesses. They're going to want to go to restaurants. They're going to want to go to pubs. So when we're doing well, it's kind of like a rising tide lifts all boats."