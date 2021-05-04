MADISON, Wis.— For many, Cinco De Mayo means indulging in some delicious Mexican food, and one Madison non-profit hopes you’ll try its award winning decade old salsa.

It's now heading back to teen production.

What You Need To Know Made-from-scratch "Off the Block" salsa returning to teen production after being outsourced for years





Mentoring Positives founder says about a dozen at-risk teens will receive a stipend and learn important job skills through the salsa making effort





Salsa sold at stores in Madison, but available online, for now

Mentoring Positives founder, Will Green says the salsa production was outsourced about eight years ago. He says this new effort will allow his organization to employ about a dozen at-risk teens. The salsa will be created at the East Side Feed Kitchens location.

The spicy and mild versions are found under the brand name '‘Off the Block."

"The kids came up with the name. So normally, in low-income neighborhoods, a lot of stuff happened 'on the block.' And so they was like, 'Well let's call it 'Off the Block' to get ourselves off the block.' And so our tag name is 'From our hood to your tables,'" Green said.

The proceeds will help Mentoring Positives with their youth supporting efforts. Plus, teens in the salsa-making program will take home a paycheck.

“A lot of these kids are getting a lot of life skills tangible skills that they can use in life later on,” Green said.

You can purchase "Off the Block" salsa at Madison-area Metcalfe’s and Willy Street Co-Op locations.

You can also find it online, here.