WORCESTER, Mass. - One of New England's most iconic music venues is facing the wrecking ball this week.

An entire block on Green Street in Worcester -- including the building that once housed The Lucky Dog and The Cove music halls -- is being torn down as part of the Canal District Redevelopment surrounding Polar Park.

The building gained fame back on September 14, 1981 as Sir Morgan's Cove. The Rolling Stones were rehearsing for their 1981 American Tour and well over 10,000 fans got word of the un-billed warm-up show (the band was advertised as “The Cockroaches”) and crowded Green Street outside the club where capacity was only around 300.

The redeveloped site is slated to become a bowling center and restaurant.