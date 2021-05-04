Pinellas students create app to rent out photography equipment

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — An app developed by a group of Pinellas County students is getting national attention.

Krish Asknani, 16, Ayush Pai, 17, and Alex Kranias, 17, all 11th graders at Palm Harbor University High School, won this year's National Congressional App Challenge for Florida's 12th Congressional District.

The teen's app is called Rentathon and it's designed to allow users to rent out photography equipment. ​

Asknani said they saw a need with so many of their peers interested in photography.

"It's very hard to jumpstart yourself into the industry with professional equipment and we wanted to create this as a kind of launching pad for newer enthusiasts and teenagers, people who typically can't afford the equipment," he said.

They said the app involved a lot of trial and error. It took more than a year to develop.

"It was a lot of self-learning as well. We used a lot of internet resources, a lot of time doing research and development," said Pai.

"They're a great model of the IB program and the investigative learning culture," said Principal Teresa Patterson.

The app is creating "buzz."

The team has presented the app before members of Congress, tech leaders, and at trade shows.

It was also one of 300 winning apps nationwide out of more than 3,000 entries in the Congressional App Challenge that were submitted.

Through it all, Kranias said they learned an important lesson.

"Everything can't go right the first time and it's really about persistence and perseverance that actually pays off in the long run."