WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Minor league baseball season is back in North Carolina after almost two years, and fans are allowed to attend games with a limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions and regulations.

Stadiums are able to operate at a 50% capacity, and the Winston-Salem Dash are expecting just under 3,000 fans at Tuesday night's season-opener against the Rome Braves.

Neighboring businesses say they're excited to get an influx of people and to hopefully make up for some of the business lost during the pandemic

Cameron Green, bartender for Second & Green Tavern, says business goes up significantly on Dash nights.

"You have to make sure you double and triple up on everything," Green said.

C.J. Johnson, president of the Winston-Salem Dash, says the city has really developed around Truist Stadium, which he emphasized is great for the community and the team.

"There's been a 26% increase in addresses here within a half a mile from the stadium since it was built and a lot of new apartment complexes. Obviously, that's a lot of addresses," Johnson said.

There are 525 apartments currently under construction near the stadium, and there has been $1.75 billion worth of investment in downtown Winston-Salem in the last 10 years.