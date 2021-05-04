BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Kennedy Space Center continues to get busier with commercial space ventures.

The focus is the former shuttle landing facility, where a new commercial spacecraft will soon touch down here after cargo runs to the ISS.

The change will also land more jobs for the Space Coast.

"Great memories here, I landed here all three times, I love this place," said Janet Kavandi, who is leading Sierra Nevada's new division called "Sierra Space."

The veteran NASA astronaut returned to Earth each time at the Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility.

"Really can't wait to get back in the new vehicle," Kavandi said.

The new vehicle in development is the company's Dream Chaser space-plane.

The reusable cargo craft will launch on United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rockets on NASA resupply missions to the International Space Station, and then land like the shuttle on the now Space Florida operated Launch and Landing Facility.

"I'm very pleased that Sierra Nevada and Space Florida have the license for Dream Chaser now here at this facility, because that's what this runway was meant for," said Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana.

Since the space shuttle was retired 10 years go, NASA turned over the runway to Space Florida.

And the Dream Chaser is another example of government and private partnerships for it's use.

"The Cape Canaveral Spaceport and this facility have undergone historic resurgence," Space Florida CEO Frank DiBello said.

Sierra Space is spending the next couple days scouting potential spacecraft processing facilities.

And although the number isn't known yet, the effort will lead to many highly skilled and highly paid jobs for the Space Coast.

"As you well know how much it takes to process a spacecraft and get it ready to launch again, we are going to be taking into account a lot of talent," Kavandi​ said. "I think there's a lot of good work to be had here."

Sierra Space officials say their goal is to launch the first Dream Chaser resupply mission to the ISS in 2022.

Potential crewed missions could follow down the road.