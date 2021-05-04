As House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., trades insults with former President Donald Trump over his false claims about the 2020 election, battle lines are being drawn over her future in the party.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., put pressure on the No. 3 House Republican in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, saying that he has “heard from members concerned about her ability to carry out her job as conference chair, to carry out the message.”

“We all need to be working as one if we’re able to win the majority,” McCarthy continued. “Remember, majorities are not given. They are earned.”

Cheney’s spokesperson replied in a written statement: “This is about whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on Jan 6. Liz will not do that. That is the issue.”

McCarthy’s comments come one day after Cheney engaged in a back-and-forth with the former president about his latest false claim about the 2020 election.

Through his post-presidency office, Trump released a one-sentence statement Monday saying: “The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!”

“The Big Lie” is the term popular among critics of Trump and his allies who have repeated false claims that widespread election fraud cost him reelection.

Cheney, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, fired back on Twitter: “The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”

Trump later issued a second statement claiming people in Cheney’s state of Wyoming “never liked her much” and noted that he hopes to see Cheney defeated in the state’s GOP primary.

“The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” Cheney said in a statement before casting her vote. “Everything that followed was his doing. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution. I will vote to impeach the President.”

She also has said she doesn’t believe Trump should have a role in the future of the party and that anyone who supported efforts to block the certification of Joe Biden’s election win should be disqualified as a Republican candidate in the next election. One hundred forty-seven congressional Republicans voted against certifying the results in the hours after the attack on the Capitol.

Further demonstrating the schism between the two GOP leaders, one top Republican congressional aide told The Associated Press that McCarthy had weeks ago urged Cheney to stop talking about Trump, and her failure to do that has boosted frustration with her.

McCarthy, who delivered a speech supporting her when House Republicans privately voted to keep her in her leadership position in February, will not do that this time, said the aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe internal conversations.

Republicans hoping to oust Cheney from her leadership role lost overwhelmingly during a secret ballot in February, with members of the House GOP voting to keep her in her position with a 145-61 vote.

Underscoring the Republican rift, Cheney criticized Trump anew at a donor event she attended over the weekend with the conservative American Enterprise Institute at Sea Island, Georgia, according to a person familiar with the situation and granted anonymity to discuss it.

“We can’t embrace the notion the election is stolen. It’s a poison in the bloodstream of our democracy,” Cheney said, in comments first reported by CNN. “We can’t whitewash what happened on Jan. 6 or perpetuate Trump’s big lie. It is a threat to democracy. What he did on Jan. 6 is a line that cannot be crossed.”

In another illustration of internal GOP tensions, Cheney and McCarthy have not appeared together at House Republican leadership news conferences for weeks.

On Friday, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the second-ranking Republican in the House, told Axios that Cheney is out of step with the party.

"This idea that you just disregard President Trump is not where we are, and, frankly, he has a lot to offer still,” Scalise said.

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, however, defended Cheney.

“If a prerequisite for leading our conference is continuing to lie to our voters, then Liz is not the best fit,” Gonzalez told The Hill. "Liz isn't going to lie to people. Liz is going to say what she believes. She’s going to stand on principle."

Sen. Mitt Romney, another member of the Republican Party who recently faced consternation for his vote to impeach Trump, issued a statement Tuesday afternoon in support of Cheney.

Every person of conscience draws a line beyond which they will not go: Liz Cheney refuses to lie. As one of my Republican Senate colleagues said to me following my impeachment vote: “I wouldn’t want to be a member of a group that punished someone for following their conscience.” — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 4, 2021

“Every person of conscience draws a line beyond which they will not go: Liz Cheney refuses to lie,” Romney wrote on Twitter. “As one of my Republican Senate colleagues said to me following my impeachment vote: ‘I wouldn’t want to be a member of a group that punished someone for following their conscience.’”

Romney was booed at a Utah state GOP convention over the weekend, but a vote by party members to censure him over his impeachment vote failed.

Democrats seized on the moment, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office releasing a mock “help wanted” ad seeking a “non-threatening female.”

“Word is out that House GOP Leaders are looking to push Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as House Republican Conference Chair – their most senior woman in GOP leadership – for a litany of very Republican reasons: she won’t lie, she isn’t humble enough, she’s like a girlfriend rooting for the wrong team, and more,” the blog post read, referencing reports from CNN and the New York Times.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki referenced the Republican Party schism in Tuesday’s press briefing.

“The Republican Party seems to be spending a lot of blood, sweat and tears trying to figure out where they stand and what they stand for,” Psaki said. “And that's their prerogative.”

“But our focus is on, and how we're spending our time, is defeating the pandemic, growing our economy, building on that for the long run,” Psaki added. “And it’s no secret that the president doesn’t see eye-to-eye on many policies with Congresswoman Cheney, but his view is that the American people elected him, and also many people representing them in Congress, to solve problems for them, and he’s going to continue seeking civility when he disagrees.”

A vote on whether to remove Cheney from her leadership role could occur as early as next Wednesday, when House Republicans are next scheduled to meet. The House is not in session this week.

Potential contenders to replace Cheney include Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York and Jackie Walorski of Indiana, the aide said. Politico reports that Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana and Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana could also be in contention for the role.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.