BELL COUNTY, Texas — In an effort to educate young students about the role of local farmers in the local economy, the state's agriculture department organized the Spring Farm Fresh Challenge. The program works by connecting farmers to schools where those farmers can open up about the work it takes to grow fruits and vegetables.

Ben McConnell of Bouldin Food Forest out in Temple isn’t new to this idea. He's been selling his produce to nearby school districts.

“Schools we sell to get it within 24 hours of it being harvested. Compared to produce that comes from the Central Valley in California or Mexico, which could be at least a week, if not a little bit older," he said.

This year also presented a new opportunity for farmers: explaining the impact of the deadly snow storm in February which crippled production across the state.

Everything that was uncovered was instantly killed by the freeze but Ben, his partner Vanessa, and the crew at Bouldin Food Forest worked quickly to get back up.

“We had a lot of stuff in our greenhouse. That was ready for transplants so days after all the ice melted we put in thousands of replacement plans,” said McConnell.

These types of lessons can go a long way and it’s a cycle that yields significant returns.

“For every dollar that a district puts into local farms, that's returned two or three fold back into the local economy,” estimates McConnell.

He says partnerships like these don't happen on their own and even outside of the state's efforts, it is parents who should take the initiative to demand their schools to make these connections. Not only for the healthier food alternatives, but for the learning lessons that come with it.

“It's incumbent upon parents to tell their districts and tell their schools that they want to have fresher food for their kids,” he said.