ORLANDO, Fla. – As the FDA is set to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15, we’re talking to a local mother whose children helped make it possible.

​“I was really proud of them that they wanted to do it, and that they were, you know brave because no one likes to get a blood draw,” Seema Mohapatra said of her two daughters—16-year-old Asha and 14-year-old Aleena.

We told you about the teens in February, as they took part in a nationwide trials for the Pfizer vaccine in young teens for about six weeks.

“They had about three visits, and each time they either got the shot or just a blood draw to see if they had antibodies or not. And they were really brave. I was really proud of them,” Mohapatra said.

She's proud because her daughters played a role in the expected FDA authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15.

Federal officials have said they’re expecting it as soon as next week.

“Hopefully people will get their kids vaccinated, and then life can start to get back to normal,” she said.

Mohapatra said her oldest daughter did experience some symptoms after getting the second shot, but it was nothing serious and nothing that should deter other parents from letting their kids get the vaccine.

“Millions of people around the world that have taken the Pfizer vaccine, so you should feel very comfortable with it,” Mohapatra said.

She says she hopes the brave example of her daughters inspires other parents who may be hesitant to get their teens vaccinated.

“It was a great option for our kids and to feel safe and to hopefully get the pandemic behind us,” she said.

If the FDA does expand its emergency use authorization to that age group, the federal vaccine advisory committee will have to make that recommendation. It would then be up to the CDC to adopt that recommendation.

But as we’ve seen previously, that process doesn’t have to take very long. ​