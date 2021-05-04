ORLANDO, Fla. — Bojangles, the North Carolina-based chicken chain, is set to return to the Orlando area.

What You Need To Know The Bojangles brand will return to the Orlando area with 15 locations



It's part of a development agreement with Chaac Foods Restaurants



Bojangles is known for its fried chicken, biscuits and all-day breakfast

​The return is part of a new development partnership with Texas-based Chaac Foods Restaurants, according to a news release.

As part of the deal, Chaac Foods plans to open at least 40 locations in the U.S. over the next seven years, including 15 in the Orlando area.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with the accomplished team at Chaac Foods,” Bojangles chief development officer Jose Costa said in a statement. “The company’s caliber of operations is well-recognized, and to have a partner with that pedigree invest in Bojangles speaks volumes about our brand and our growth plans for the future.”

Chaac Foods owns and operates 135 Pizza Huts, plus several other brands including Applebee's and Panda Express locations, in nine states, according to the release.

Previously, Central Florida had eight Bojangles locations. All the restaurants closed in 2015 when the franchise owner decided to leave the restaurant business. Right now, Bojangles has 10 locations in Florida, including one in Ocala.

Bojangles is known for its fried chicken, biscuits and all-day breakfast.