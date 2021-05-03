CHARLOTTE, N.C. — First, the Charlotte Knights’ season was canceled. Then, the Carolina Panthers prohibited in-person attendance, leaving many businesses in Uptown Charlotte without foot traffic and needed revenue.

The bars, boutiques and restaurants Uptown have felt the impact of the pandemic and several even had to close their doors.

One of those restaurants is The King’s Kitchen. It’s owned by Chef Jim Noble, who has been in the restaurant business for more than 30 years.

Noble owns 10 restaurants across North Carolina and started off as a business man in the nightclub industry.

Several of Noble’s restaurants, like the Noble Smoke House and Rooster’s Wood Fired Kitchen, have been able to bounce back from the pandemic’s impact, a comeback Noble attributes to the restaurants’ locations.

But Noble’s restaurant Uptown tells a different story.

"We had gone through a rough year of construction, not just the building, but the streets around there. People had a tough time getting in and out of our restaurant," he said.

Changes to the sports season because of COVID-19 kept the customers away from Noble’s restaurant.

"We feed off activities Uptown. There’s not enough people living Uptown. We really depend on football games, basketball events. And when there are things going on, it’s great business for us. But for the last 12 months, there’s been nothing going on," Noble said.

The Charlotte Hornets recently opened the doors to the Spectrum Center to the public, finally allowing in-person attendance at games a year later. It’s a change Noble and other Uptown business owners are welcoming.