GALVESTON, Texas — The Port of Galveston welcomed the return of two Carnival cruise ships on Sunday. The ships left the port in April 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic halted cruises.

Port officials invited the public to celebrate the return of the two ships, Carnival Breeze and Carnival Vista.

"We are so excited to finally have our ships back home," the Port of Galveston said in a Facebook post. "We've been granted approval to allow the community public access to the dock in between cruise Terminal 1 and 2 for this special event."

Although cruises are still halted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidelines for how it expects ships to eventually set sail with passengers.