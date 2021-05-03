OHIO — More than a year into the pandemic, many businesses are still struggling to find workers, including the trucking industry.

What You Need To Know The nation is facing a shortage of truck drivers



Many compaines are looking to hire qualified candidates immediately



Some companies have increased starting pay and are offering bonuses

Nearly one quarter of the country's tanker trucks are not in use due to a driver shortage, according to the National Tank Truck Carriers.

Ellen Huth with the Hamrick Driving School in Medina said now is the perfect time to get into the business.

“We have more jobs than we have graduates to fill the jobs," Huth said. "It's anything and everything. It can be over the road, local — it's anything you could want to do.”

The Hamrick Driving School offers hands on commercial drivers license (CDL) training programs, so students can become professional truck drivers.

"Everything we get is by truck, if there are no trucks we get no produce" Huth explained. "If you see an item, it came by truck.”

The pandemic left many companies in need of drivers and they’ve turned to truck schools for help fill their vacancies.

“I get at least two calls a day of companies needing drivers,” Huth said. "The larger companies have been increasing their bonuses and their starting pay. I mean, it is getting ridiculous because there are so many jobs.”