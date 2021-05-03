The Met Gala will return this fall after more than a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19, and the event will have some powerhouse — and young — names serving as co-hosts for one of the most anticipated nights in fashion.

Actor Timothée Chalamet, musician Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka will serve as co-chairs for the Met Gala on September 13, the museum said Monday. The hosts are 25, 19, 23, and 23 years old, respectively.

Eilish will reportedly make history as the youngest Met Gala host since its inception in 1948.

The four “Gen-Z superstars,” as they were termed by an accompanying announcement in Vogue, will be joined by honorary chairs designer Tom Ford, sponsor Instagram’s Adam Mosseri, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

Eilish, Chalamet, Gorman and Osaka were chosen because they embody “individualism,” which Vogue describes as the “defining factor of American style.” This year’s theme is, appropriately, “American Independence.”

“They may approach the concept differently, but their shared passion for expressing themselves through clothing connects with the exhibition’s theme,” Vogue’s announcement read in part. “Chalamet, Eilish, Osaka, and Gorman have all developed a distinct visual language for their public personae, one that is informed by the legacy of iconic fashion made in the USA.”

The four co-hosts soon took to social media to celebrate Monday's announcement, with Gorman tweeting: "See you soon legends."

Chalamet shared his appreciated with a slideshow posted to Instagram, showing off the steps of the Met alongside individual shots of his co-chairs.

The gala, which was canceled last year, is a major fundraiser, providing the Costume Institute with its primary source of funding.

Filmmaker Melina Matsoukas (“Queen & Slim”) has been commissioned to create an open-ended film to project in the galleries, with content changing during the course of the exhibition.

As always, the exhibits will be the work of star curator Andrew Bolton. In a video preview Monday, Bolton noted how challenging the past year had been for the fashion community.

“It’s been incredibly inspiring to see how designers have responded to the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, how they’ve found new outlets to express their creativity and new ways to present their collections,” he said.

Bolton added that many designers had been at the vanguard of the discussion about diversity and inclusion: “The social justice movements of last summer reinforced their commitment to these issues and also consolidated their leadership in advancing the conversation.”

In addition to Matsoukas, other confirmed collaborators from the film world include cinematographer Bradford Young, whose projects have included “Selma” and “When They See Us;” production designers Nathan Crowley and Shane Valentino; and Franklin Leonard, film executive and founder of The Black List, a listing of top unproduced screenplays.