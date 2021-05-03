PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Construction at Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity’s development on Gordon Street is running behind.

Carolyn Valli, CEO of Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, said, "We had really anticipated that we were going to be done with all of these units by now. We're at least eight months behind because of COVID."

Work began in September 2019, and only two of the six condo units are finished.

Construction manager Brent Getchell said not being able to have volunteer teams on-site is a big problem.

Getchell said, "We went from having eight people to two people all of a sudden on-site for what seemed like months."

Higher prices and a limited supply of construction materials are also adding to the challenges the organization is facing.

"It's tough to keep it affordable," Getchell said. "The estimating for me, you can allot for it, but you don't like to, because you're like, a year ago it was this price, and now it's 40, 50, 60 percent higher."

Valli said with the help of donations to cover the increased costs, they hope to finish two units by the end of the month, and the final two by the end of the year.

Valli said it’s important to get the project done as quickly as possible to help meet the rising demand for affordable housing in the region.

"You start thinking about, 'Gee, I can be paying $1,800 a month, and I can not maybe be able to pay for my car insurance because of that or my food, or any of those other things'," Valli said. "Or 'I can pay $1,000 a month and have the ability to send my kids to college' and all of those important things we all try to have.'"