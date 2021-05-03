A quick-thinking good Samaritan jumped into a Maryland bay Sunday to rescue a baby who was ejected from a crashed vehicle teetering over a guardrail, fire officials said.

Authorities in Ocean City were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. on the state Route 90 bridge and found one vehicle hanging off the side of the bridge, officials said. A bystander jumped into Assawoman Bay to save the child from drowning.

A total of four vehicles were involved the crash. Paramedics treated multiple patients at the scene. Seven people were transported by ground to various hospitals, while the infant was flown to John Hopkins Children’s Hospital, authorities said.

Their conditions were not known Monday.

Ocean City police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Ocean City is a beach resort area along the Atlantic Ocean, about 9 miles south of the Delaware border.