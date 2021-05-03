ST. PETERSBURG - Gov. Ron DeSantis is suspending all local COVID-19 orders immediately by executive order.

The announcement was made Monday morning while DeSantis was visiting St. Petersburg.

DeSantis said while COVID isn’t over, the need for emergency rules is.

The bill the governor signed Monday gives him the ability to override local emergency orders like the ones passed throughout Florida after the pandemic began.

It does not take effect until July 1, but DeSantis said his executive order suspends local ordinances immediately.

“The bill ensures that neither the state or local governments can close businesses or keep kids out of in-personal instruction unless they satisfy a demanding and continuous justification,” he said.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman posted on Twitter his displeasure with the governor's action.

"Today, in preempting both local governments AND businesses from keeping their establishments safe, Ron DeSantis decided he cares not about public health, but power," Kriseman said.

In another tweet, the mayor said: "To be clear, cities like St. Pete, Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Miami Beach, saved Florida and the governor's behind throughout this pandemic. Can you imagine if each city had been led by Ron DeSantis? How many lives would have been lost? What would our economy look like today?"

During his Monday remarks, the governor slammed other states for their COVID regulations as well as officials who say people should still wear masks and social distancing after being vaccinated.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls praised DeSantis for his handling of the pandemic, comparing him favorably to the governors of New York and California.⁦

Spectrum News reported in March that St. Petersburg’s code enforcement department has issued more than 260 municipal violations to local businesses for violating the city's COVID-19 ordinance since last summer. Those were mostly related to employees failing to wear masks or socially distance.