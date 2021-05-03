The Biden administration formally announced Monday that it is raising the refugee cap to 62,500 this year.

The news was first reported by CNN.

Last month, President Joe Biden received blowback for not immediately lifting his predecessor's historically low cap of 15,000 refugees. That same day, the White House reversed course and said that the administration will raise the refugee cap the next month.

In a statement, President Biden said that the Trump-era cap "did not reflect America’s values as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees."

"It is important to take this action today to remove any lingering doubt in the minds of refugees around the world who have suffered so much, and who are anxiously waiting for their new lives to begin," Biden continued.

"The United States Refugee Admissions Program embodies America’s commitment to protect the most vulnerable, and to stand as a beacon of liberty and refuge to the world," he added. "It’s a statement about who we are, and who we want to be. So we are going to rebuild what has been broken and push hard to complete the rigorous screening process for those refugees already in the pipeline for admission."

The new allocations for the fiscal year, per the White House, are as follows:

Africa: 22,000

East Asia: 6,000

Europe and Central Asia: 4,000

Latin America and the Caribbean: 5,000

Near East and South Asia: 13,000

Unallocated Reserve: 12,500

Only 2,050 refugees were admitted to the U.S. as of March 31 under the previous administration's 15,000 cap, per the State Department's Refugee Processing Center.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.