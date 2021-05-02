Sunday is the start of National Travel and Tourism Week.

The travel industry is still working to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a recent surveys suggest that people are starting to feel more comfortable about traveling within the next couple months with the rate of vaccinations rising.

Spectrum News spoke with Visit Rochester President and CEO Don Jeffries tells us Visit Rochester is hoping the people that live in our area can help bring in visitors.

"We're asking people to invite their family and friends. The number one reason people are going to travel this summer is to visit family and friends because they haven't been able to. So that bodes well for Visit Rochester. So we're asking all the people that live here to invite their family and friends to come visit," said Jefferies.

Jeffries also says that Visit Rochester is also seeing many meetings and conventions that were put off last year start to prepare to come back to our area.