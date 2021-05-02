We’re a ways away from the city of brotherly love, but this cheesesteak shop in Endicott makes you feel like you’re in Philly.

Southern Tier Cheesesteak Company Manager Danielle Bloom preps an order for an eager customer, with a recipe that’s been perfected over 10 years.

“This is how we cook all of our Philly cheesesteaks. We season it ourselves, so everything you taste is our own flavor,” says Bloom.

And that flavor is on display this week for Endicott’s annual restaurant week.

Southern Tier Cheesesteak company is one of 10 restaurants who are offering specials, with a portion of their proceeds going to beautify local parks. Bloom has been blown away by the community’s support since moving to the village two years ago.

It’s those customers that have kept the business alive.

“We have regulars that come in religiously, weekly, and they really go out and spread the love for us and it’s fantastic. When I’m here, or if when Nick's here and they come in, it’s like a family. It really is,” says Bloom.

Nick Terzella started the business back in 2010 with a food truck in Arlington, Virginia. He brought the business to the Southern Tier eight years later.

While 2020 was perhaps been his most difficult year to date, the community has continued to show its support.

“With the pandemic and everything, it’s been really tough on restaurant owners and a lot of businesses, as everybody knows. But we really have felt the love here in Endicott and we’re excited to give back a little bit to our customers," said Terzella.

Customers are able to choose from a variety of sandwiches, including vegan options. Terzella says he has had some famous customers.

Southern Tier Cheesesteak company has served everyone from Luke Bryan and Keith Urban, to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Really, the list goes on. I can’t remember all of them, but it’s a very exciting thing for us to be able to serve the musicians that travel all over the world and it’s kind of cool for a small town guy from Binghamton,” says Bloom.