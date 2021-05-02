FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Lots of companies around Wisconsin are currently looking to hire, that includes our own Charter Communications, the parent company of Spectrum.

Spectrum is looking to hire more than 100 positions around the state. While a wide variety of jobs exist, the largest hiring need is in customer service positions available at call centers or in field operations.

The customer service positions available at call centers in Fond du Lac, Milwaukee, and Madison involve helping customers with billing related questions as well as service. It is something employee Joseph Braun has been doing for nearly a decade at the Fond du Lac office. He says in that time, he has enjoyed the opportunity it has brought for him to grow his career.

“I started seven years ago as an entry level billing representative,” says Braun. “After a couple of years I worked myself into a role as a team lead, then took the step up to supervisor from there.”

Another major area the company is looking to hire is in Field Operations. They are the people responsible for everything from installing new service to handling maintenance and construction of new networks.

Recently, Spectrum increased their minimum wage to $18 per hour, with a commitment to raise it to $20 in 2022.

“We offer excellent benefits, it allows our employees to really build a career that provides for them and their family,” says Kim Haas, Spectrum Senior Director of Communications.

To learn more about the positions available with Spectrum, you can visit this link.