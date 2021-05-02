OHIO — While the COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on new businesses it also provided an opportunity for others to launch and thrive.

In Ohio, 2020 was a record-shattering year when it came to new business start-ups. The trend continues into 2021.

Columbus native Chevonne Harris is among those who launched a new business during the pandemic. Taking a leap of faith, she left her day job and started ThriveIN in June 2020.

“It was crazy. I sometimes ask myself, 'Chevonne what we're you really thinking,' Harris said. “I always tell people I am mission-driven and passion led and when I had the idea for ThriveIN it became a calling.”

ThiveIN is a digital platform dedicated to the empowerment and advancement of Black millennial women of color in the workplace.

“We like to say that we equip black women to ThriveIN, pun intended, in work and also in life,” Harris said.

Though launching a new business during a pandemic could be seen as a risk, it's one many Ohioans have been willing to take.

In 2020, 171,073 new business registrations were filed with the Ohio Secretary of State Business Services Division, surpassing 2019’s record of 130,621 new business filings. The boom continues into 2021.

In March, Ohioans broke records with more than 19,000 new business filings, a 47% increase from one year ago in March of 2020.

“This has been something that's been completely different than what we have seen before,” said Michael Bowers with the Central Ohio Small Business Development Center. “You take a combination of people being able to work from home and realizing the power of the internet and what they can do to promote their passion and create businesses around that.”

Harris describes the time at home as invaluable.

“I have never had this time before to create and really devote to an idea. That was really beautiful,” Harris said.

Those looking to start a new business can reach out to their local Small Business Development Center for free assistance.