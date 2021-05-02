ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that left one person dead in the middle of downtown.



Police received calls about gunshots near Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard around 2:30 a.m., just after closing time for bars and businesses.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead.

Police closed off Orange Avenue between Central Boulevard and Pine Street. This part of downtown Orlando is busy at that time of the morning as bargoers make their way home.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene, along with crime scene technicians.

Police have not said what led to the shooting. The victim’s identity has not been released.